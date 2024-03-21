Parker’s Opens First Location in Aiken, S.C.

The chain has announced plans to double its store count in Georgia and South Carolina in the next four years.

Parker’s Kitchen recently opened its first store in Aiken, S.C. The new store is the “first of many retail locations planned for the Aiken, S.C., and Augusta, Ga., regions,” the company noted in a press release.

Strategically positioned at the intersection of Jefferson Davis Hwy. and Hitchcock Pkwy., the company’s newest store offers Southern-style, made-from-scratch Parker’s Kitchen food for breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as a wide range of convenience items. Parker’s Kitchen currently operates 81 retail stores in Georgia and South Carolina and plans to double the number of stores in the next four years.

Located near Aiken Regional Medical Centers, the first Parker’s Kitchen in Aiken serves fresh Southern-inspired food prepared from scratch on-site daily. The entire menu is handcrafted on-site from fresh ingredients by Parker’s Kitchen chefs.

The new store also offers 16 fueling positions with unleaded, premium unleaded and ethanol-free fuel.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to open our first Parker’s Kitchen location in Aiken and are deeply committed to being a great neighbor in every community where we operate stores,” said Parker’s Kitchen founder and CEO Greg Parker. “We think Aiken is an incredibly exciting market and have already received a very positive response about our newest store on Jefferson Davis Highway.”

Expansion and Design

Parker’s Kitchen is currently expanding in concentric circles from the company’s headquarters in Savannah, Ga., including a westward expansion to Aiken, S.C and Augusta, Ga. The company is also planning to grow within its existing footprint and to expand into Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Jacksonville, Fla., over the next two years.

The inviting store design in Aiken features signature Parker’s Kitchen low-country architecture with a modern, contemporary glass-front façade, white brick, handsome bracketry and designer lighting. The Parker’s Kitchen store offers indoor dining as well as the cleanest bathrooms in the industry.

Parker’s Kitchen features popular grab-and-go options as well as a hot bar serving breakfast, lunch and dinner daily and convenient electronic kiosk ordering.

Popular items include double-breaded Southern Fried Chicken Tenders, signature mac ‘n’ cheese and potato logs. Additional highlights include the Parker’s Kitchen Spicy Chicken Tender Sandwich, freshly made salads, gourmet coffee, freshly brewed sweet tea, Fancy Lemonade, 28-degree beer and fountain drinks with Chewy Ice.

Parker’s Through The Years

Parker’s Kitchen has a strong record of charitable giving to support education, expand access to healthcare, reduce childhood hunger and celebrate community heroes. The company has donated more than $30 million over the past eight years to local causes and is currently conducting a round-up campaign to support local injured veterans, with proceeds benefiting Wounded Warrior Project.

Parker’s Kitchen matches 25% of all customer round-up donations to amplify the impact of customer giving.

Parker’s Kitchen was named the 2020 CStore Decisions Chain of the Year, and was recently voted the No. 4 Best Gas Station for Food and the No. 6 Best Gas Station Brand in America by USA TODAY readers. The company has also been honored by Food and Wine as one of America’s Best Convenience Stores.

Since its founding in 1976, Parker’s has become a nationally acclaimed, award-winning company. The Parker’s Rewards loyalty program, which includes more than 300,000 members, has saved customers more than $15 million to date. Parker’s employs more than 1,360 professionals throughout South Carolina and Georgia, and completes nearly a million transactions weekly.