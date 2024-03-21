QuikTrip Partners With 100 Coconuts

Through the partnership, 100 Coconuts Pure Coconut Water will be available at QuikTrip locations throughout Georgia.

QuikTrip has announced a new partnership with 100 Coconuts, a fast-growing premium coconut water brand. With the partnership, QuikTrip customers in Georgia will have access to 100 Coconuts Pure Coconut Water.

Following successful launches in Publix and Costco locations across the Southeast, 100 Coconuts continues its expansion by entering 165 QuikTrip’s stores.

“Known for its commitment to quality service and integrity to its customers, QuikTrip serves as an ideal retailer to introduce 100 Coconuts to a broader audience in the Southeast,” 100 Coconuts noted in a press release.

“At 100 Coconuts, we believe hydration should be both a delicious and healthy part of your everyday lifestyle, and our presence in QuikTrip stores allows us to fulfill that mission, providing a perfect option for on-the-go hydration,” said Gregory Lowe, CEO of 100 Coconuts. “We are thrilled to bring three of our refreshing flavors to 165 QuikTrip locations across Georgia.”

Sourced from handpicked coconuts from Vietnam, 100 Coconuts Pure Coconut Water is rich in electrolytes and essential nutrients.

Available in multiple flavors including Pure, +Mango and +Pineapple, 100 Coconuts offers a natural hydration option for consumers seeking a healthier alternative to sugary drinks.

“This partnership underscores the importance of providing healthy beverage options in C-stores,” said Jason Miller, president of sales at 100 Coconuts. “With an increasing demand for nutritious choices, we’re excited to deliver QuikTrip’s customers our 100% Pure Coconut Water — a refreshing, natural hydration solution perfectly suited for their on-the-go lifestyles.”

With the addition of QuikTrip stores in Georgia, 100 Coconuts continues to fulfill its mission of making premium coconut water accessible to consumers across the country.

QuikTrip Corp. is a privately held company headquartered in Tulsa, Okla. Founded in 1958, QuikTrip has grown to a more than $11 billion company with over 1,000 stores in 17 states. QuikTrip gives back to the communities it serves, donating 5% of net profits to charitable organizations in those communities. The chain employs more than 28,000 people in total.