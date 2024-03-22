Mars Makes $70 Million Investment in New Jersey Factory

The investment in the Mars manufacturing factory in Hackettstown, N.J., will focus on research and development and food safety advancements.

Mars has announced an investment of more than $70 million in its Hackettstown, N.J., site. The funds will go towards a Research and Development (R&D) Innovation Studio — including a new test kitchen and packaging lab— along with manufacturing efficiencies and advancements in food safety at the Hackettstown manufacturing factory.

Mars is a leader in confectionery, snacking, food and pet care products and services and the maker of some of the world’s most iconic brands, including M&M’S, SNICKERS, PEDIGREE and BEN’S ORIGINAL.

The R&D Innovation Studio will include a new prototyping kitchen, packaging lab and collaboration space with the intent of increasing the speed of innovation and development to meet evolving consumer preferences.

The capabilities in the Innovation Studio will support iconic Mars Wrigley products produced in the U.S., including M&M’S, SNICKERS, TWIX, MILKY WAY, SKITTLES, STARBURST, EXTRA and ALTOIDS as well as new product innovations. The updated packaging studio will also allow for development and testing of sustainable packaging materials.

The multi-year investment in the Hackettstown manufacturing factory began in 2023 and “supports Mars’ continued commitment to quality and food safety with the addition of a new, state-of-the-art chocolate production facility,” the company noted in a press release.

“At Mars, our commitment to quality and innovation has been at the center of our business for more than a century,” said Anton Vincent, president, Mars Wrigley North America and Global Ice Cream. “The continued investment in our Hackettstown site re-affirms our commitment to innovation in New Jersey and upskilling our Associates with best-in-class facilities to create more moments of everyday happiness for our consumers.”

Mars has a deep history in New Jersey, opening its doors in Newark more than 80 years ago, and has been a member of the Hackettstown community since 1958. The opening of the New Jersey Innovation Studio follows the recent opening of the transformative $42 million Mars Snacking Research and Development Hub in Chicago.