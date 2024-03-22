Rutter’s Brings Back $50,000 Youth Sports Giveaway

Organized by Rutter's Children's Charities, the giveaway runs from now until April 22.

Rutter’s Children’s Charities has announced the return of its $50,000 Youth Sports Giveaway for 2024.

Local youth sports leagues or teams can apply online and 50 will be chosen to receive a $1,000 donation for use towards uniforms, equipment, travel expenses and other needs.

Youth leagues and teams can apply from March 22 through April 22. Qualifying applicants should visit Rutters.com/community to complete the submission form.

To qualify, the league or team must be for children of high school age or younger. At the conclusion of the submission period, Rutter’s Children’s Charities will review applications and select the winners. Winners will be contacted by May 13, 2024.

“We’re excited to continue our support of local kids and young adults to get involved in sports,” said Suzanne Cramer, president of Rutter’s Children’s Charities. “After seeing the impact of the giveaway in 2023, we can’t wait to see the results in 2024.”

For more information on Rutter’s Youth Sports Giveaway and other Rutter’s community-based programs, click here.

Rutter’s Children’s Charities, Inc. is a non-profit organization operating to support charitable organizations that promote the success of the communities where Rutter’s operates. Rutter’s Children’s Charities has given over $2.9 million since 2003.

Rutter’s is a privately-held chain of convenience stores headquartered in York, Pa. The company operates 85 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, the Rutter’s Cos. include: a chain of convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company and a real estate company. With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s 277-year history makes it the oldest vertically-integrated food company in the U.S.