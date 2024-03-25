Yesway to Expand Presence in Oklahoma

The company has multiple store openings planned for the market this year, in addition to new market concepts debuting in Texas.

Yesway has announced that it will significantly expand its presence in Oklahoma, with its portfolio of stores in the state expected to reach 15 locations by the end of 2024.

In addition to its five existing Oklahoma-based Allsup’s stores, the company recently celebrated the grand openings of its newest stores in Broken Bow and Thackerville, with two more locations slated to open in the first quarter of the year in Davis and Tushka.

The Thackerville Allsup’s location represents the company’s first “true” interstate store, with the majority of the anticipated traffic coming off of Interstate 35, given its proximity to the WinStar World Casino, as well as being supported by the local community.

The company is slated to soon begin construction on three additional Allsup’s locations, in Elk City, Blanchard and Kiowa, so that by early summer the Allsup’s presence in Oklahoma should be 12 stores strong.

These are just the latest of the new large-format stores Yesway has developed and is bringing to market. The 6,277-square-foot stores are open 24 hours per day and customers can find Allsup’s world-famous burritos; a full array of Yesway and Allsup’s private label snacks; high-quality fresh Allsup’s bread, milk and eggs; and a beer cave, along with amenities including Western Union service, ATM availability and more.

“We are looking to further expand in the state and are in search of additional sites,” said Thomas Brown, president, Yesway. “With land we have under contract in Ardmore, Atoka and Okarche, and additional sites under consideration in Eufaula and McAllister, we expect to have a minimum of 15 stores in Oklahoma open and operating by the end of 2024.”

Brown continued, “In Oklahoma, we realized that many of its towns were underserved with a good convenience store operator that is focused on customer service and providing quality product with a strong value proposition; customers have long requested Allsup’s in those communities, and we are excited to bring our new stores there.”

In addition to making moves in Oklahoma, Yesway has also opened a new Allsup’s Express concept store in Denton, Texas, located next to the University of North Texas (UNT) campus.

The Allsup’s Express store, a 3,000-square-foot bodega-style store open 24 hours per day, is focused on serving the UNT community and students with an assortment of merchandise offerings tailored to meet their needs, including energy drinks, bottled waters, teas, hot coffee, cold fountain sodas, F’Real shakes, snacks, hot to go and fresh meals, beer and wine and the World Famous Allsup’s Burrito and Taco Sauce.

“Yesway looks forward to serving its newest customers in Oklahoma, Texas and within the UNT area. In addition, the company will host Grand Opening celebrations of the new Allsup’s stores located in Cloudcroft and Taos, N.M., and Granbury and Denton, Texas, in April and May.

Yesway is one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the U.S. Established in 2015, Yesway is a multi-branded platform headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, which operates 435 stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska. Yesway operates its portfolio primarily under two successful brands, Yesway and Allsup’s, with sites that are differentiated through a leading foodservice offering, featuring Allsup’s famous deep-fried burrito, and a wide variety of high-quality grocery items and private-label products.