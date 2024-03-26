AMCON Adds New Distribution Facility in Colorado

Omaha, Neb.-based AMCON Distributing Co. announced that it has acquired a new distribution facility located in Colorado City, Colo.

“This strategic move represents a significant expansion of our operations and underscores AMCON’s commitment to enhanced service for our customers in the Rocky Mountain, Intermountain and Southwest regions of the U.S. We are making meaningful additional investments to this facility to expand the frozen and refrigerated footprint to support our growing foodservice initiatives,” said Christopher H. Atayan, AMCON’s Chairman and CEO. “Our team is working closely with the Southern Colorado Economic Development District (SCEDD), as we seek to become the premier employer and support economic growth in Pueblo County.”

The facility is 249,200 square feet set on 38 acres and will feature significant refrigerated and frozen capability, refrigerated docks, extensive docks, parking and excess land for future expansion.

Zoning and certifications include I-2 (Heavy Industrial) and Level 1 Certified Food Facility.

“This facility aligns with AMCON’s strategic geographic growth objectives and enables us to significantly enhance our distribution capabilities,” said Andrew Plummer, AMCON’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “The prime location and extensive amenities of this new distribution facility will enable us to provide cutting edge service to our customers and accommodate a diverse range of needs across the Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma Panhandle and western Kansas markets.”

AMCON and its subsidiaries Team Sledd and Henry’s Foods, Inc., is a leading convenience and foodservice distributor of consumer products, including beverages, candy, tobacco, groceries, foodservice, frozen and refrigerated foods, automotive supplies and health and beauty care products with distribution centers in Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Through its Healthy Edge Retail Group, AMCON operates 15 health and natural product retail stores in the Midwest and Florida.