Global Partners Listed as One of the World’s Most Admired Companies

Global Partners was recently named by Fortune Magazine as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies of 2024. Global ranked 7th in the category of Diversified Wholesalers, in recognition of its success and impact on the world.

“I’m so proud of our whole Global team for earning this distinction,” said Eric Slifka, Global Partners President and CEO. “It reflects how hard we’ve been working to deliver the energy our communities need to grow, move and thrive — and how committed we are to leading the way to a sustainable energy future.”

Global has grown into one of the largest energy companies on the East Coast, expanding its reach into seven new states across the Atlantic Coast and into the Gulf, including Texas. In 2023, it acquired 25 liquid energy terminals from Motiva Enterprises and 64 retail and fueling stations in the Houston area from the Landmark Group. Global is also transitioning to more low-carbon, renewable fuel options to meet the changing energy demands of consumers and communities.

To make the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies List, companies must rank in the top half of an industry survey of corporate executives, board directors and analysts. The survey evaluates companies on their reputation for attributes such as their ability to attract and retain talented people, management quality, social responsibility, innovativeness and quality of products or services.

“It’s always nice to be admired, especially by our peers,” Slifka said. “It’s a tribute to all our team members in our retail markets, terminals and offices, who do everything they can to deliver the best possible service to our customers and guests.”

Other listed companies in Global’s category are W.W. Grainger, WESCO International, Graybar Electric, Univar Solutions, Fastenal and Veritiv.