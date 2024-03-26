Maverik Enters its 13th State

Maverik has announced its latest expansion into Montana — the 13th state of operation for the Utah-based c-store brand.

The grand opening celebration of the Helena, Mont., location took place on March 21, and customers will have access to Opening Deals through April 4.

“Maverik features a broad distribution of stores across the Intermountain West, the part of the country that enjoys significant exposure to outdoor recreation and adventure activities including hiking, mountain climbing, biking, camping, off-roading, canoeing and playing in the abundant State and National Parks,” said Chuck Maggelet, CEO and chief adventure guide at Maverik. “Montana’s outdoor landscape is a perfect complement to Maverik’s lineup of amazing stops to start your next favorite adventure.”

The Site And Its Features

The all-new Maverik store is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including holidays. The 5,900-square-foot location showcases truck and RV lanes, an RV dump, picnic area, assisted-checkout registers and a full lineup of fresh made-to-order food offerings like burritos, tacos, quesadillas, sandwiches, salads, pizza and more.

Maverik’s “Bean to Cup” coffee will showcase premium coffee blends accompanied by a wide selection of pastries.

Maverik will serve guests heading to nearby outdoor activities and attractions like Mount Helena, Holter Lake, the MacDonald Pass and more. Customers will capture the feel of adventure inside the store with panoramic photos and maps of Montana’s outdoor destinations on the walls, alongside adventure videos playing on TVs, gas pumps and soda fountains. Maverik noted that it focuses on a “Clean and Clear” shopping experience with well-stocked, uncluttered aisles that are well-lit and open.

Maverik’s Legacy

Focused on education, local hunger and affordable housing, Maverik stated that the chain is dedicated to giving back to areas where it operates. In 2023, Maverik donated more than $2.6 million to 30 charities across Maverik’s footprint (together with newly acquired Kum & Go stores in 20 states).

The highest-ranked c-store rewards program in the country by Newsweek, Maverik’s Adventure Club loyalty program offers exceptional value on fuel, food, drinks, snacks and much more. Maverik was also ranked No. 1 Best Gas Station for Food by USA Today in 2023.

Maverik operates nearly 400 locations and growing across 13 western states — Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. In 2023, Maverik acquired Kum & Go and together, the two brands serve customers in over 800 locations across 20 states.

Maverik is known for its premium BonFire food, made fresh in every Maverik, every day. Maverik sells exclusive products such as fresh-made gourmet burritos, sandwiches, pizzas, cookies and coffee blends from around the world.