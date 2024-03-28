Maverik Overhauls Kum & Go Loyalty Program

Maverik enhanced the &Rewards program and introduced new benefits for Kum & Go loyalty customers.

Following its 2023 acquisition of Kum & Go, Maverik has announced the launch of its refurbished program for &Rewards members, which includes more fuel savings, easier point accumulation and conversion and new rewards.

This move accompanies an upgraded app and website designed to enhance customers’ experience, the company noted in a press release.

Upgrades to the existing &Rewards program for members include:

Two cents off every gallon, every day, that will never expire when customers use their &Rewards account

Easier point accumulation and conversion

Double points per gallon pumped

250 points — equivalent to $2.50 to spend in-store

The ability to convert points to &Rewards cash on the app or web

Digital punch-cards with no expiration, offering buy 10, get 1 free on fresh food, hot and cold drinks, energy drinks and whole pizza

Exclusive deals and Freebie Fridays every week

Free extra-large fountain beverage with sign-up

Existing rewards, including customers’ points and fuel savings, will transfer to the new program. Points will retain the same value, reflected in a one-time adjustment to the customer’s point total. The upgrades will replace the mobile fuel pay feature and the ability to convert points to fuel discounts.

“This enhancement will create unity with Maverik’s raving fans’ favorite Rewards program, the Adventure Club, ranked the top c-store loyalty program in Newsweek’s America’s Best Loyalty Programs 2024,” said Joey Hobson, chief marketing officer of Maverik. “The improvement will highlight a similar experience across both brands’ rewards programs, so whether shopping at Kum & Go or Maverik, the experience our customers have come to know and love will be comparable.”

Customers will need to reset their password to keep track of all the new benefits. The content on the new app will continue to support all the program’s features while offering a more friendly user experience that will mirror the look of the website.

Maverik customers will continue to enjoy the benefits of its Adventure Club and both banners’ Rewards programs will remain separate.

Maverik operates nearly 400 locations and growing across 13 western states – Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

In 2023, Maverik acquired Kum & Go and together, the two brands serve customers in over 800 locations across 20 states and growing.