TXB Launches New LTO Menu Items

The chain added varieties of chicken, waffles and quesadillas to its lineup.

Spicewood, Texas-based TXB has announced the introduction of its newest limited time offers (LTOs), which include a fresh-made quesadilla and chicken and waffles from Harty Bake.

The new menu items are available from now through July 3 at participating TXB locations. TXB has crafted three unique menu items for customers to enjoy all season long, including:

Al Pastor Quesadilla — A sweet, smokey and spicy Mexican street food favorite including pulled pork and pineapple wrapped in a fresh-made, grilled tortilla.

Wafflewich Deluxe — A waffle breakfast sandwich filled with sausage, eggs and cheddar cheese. The combo comes with a hashbrown and drink of choice.

Chicken & Waffles — A box of waffles and chicken with a side of honey.

“We were excited to pair our juicy signature chicken with a light and indulgent artisan liège waffle,” said Anna Felz, marketing and brand manager at TXB. “We’re so excited for our guests to try these delicious, fun offerings during the spring season. With the weather warming up, these are perfect outdoor brunch treats to enjoy with friends or a quick pick-me-up on the road.”

TXB noted that it strives to provide guests with fresh meals that are convenient and directly competitive with restaurant-quality menu items.

“This is part of the brand’s larger initiative to “Leave em’ Better” by sourcing delicious, locally sourced ingredients from around Texas,” the company said in a press release.

Headquartered in Spicewood, Texas, TXB is a family of customer service-oriented convenience stores and food markets that emphasize the Texas roots and values the brand was built upon.

With more than 47 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma, TXB is known for its fresh-made, non-GMO, restaurant-quality food items prepared on-site. TXB serves over 4,000 items, including cold fountain drinks sweetened with sugar cane and a line of private label products, including salsa, jerky, tea, water, coffee and more.