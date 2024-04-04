Trion Industries Names New President

Trion Industries has announced the appointment of Adam Thalenfeld as its third president in company history.

Adam Thalenfeld has assumed this position following the passing of his father, John S. Thalenfeld, who passed away in February.

The succession of family leadership by Adam and his sister Rebecca continues the traditions established by their grandfather, David “Bud” Thalenfeld, when he founded Trion Industries in 1965. John Thalenfeld was instrumental in the growth of the organization since he joined the company in 1972 until his passing, including the company’s move to Wilkes-Barre, Pa., in 1982.

“I’m honored and excited to lead the company into the future while maintaining the strong family connection with our 250-plus employees, our great customers and our local community,” said Adam Thalenfeld.

A graduate of The New School where he received a bachelor’s degree in Urban Studies/Affairs and a master’s degree in Urban Policy Analysis and Management, Thalenfeld worked as a community planning fellow for the City of New York and for Trion as a business development manager.

A skilled entrepreneur, he founded Bread Service PA in 2020. Thalenfeld sits on the board of many local non-profits, including Temple B’nai Brith, Family Service Association, Luzerne County Historical Society, Abide Foundation, The Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic and AllOne Foundation and Charities.

Trion Industries is rated among the top 50 North American retail and point-of-purchase fixture makers and is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of display and scanning hooks. Product lines include shelf management systems, cooler and freezer merchandising systems, storewide labeling systems, anti-theft and security fixtures, bar merchandisers, sign systems, display and scanning hooks, POP display components and hardware.