Crosby’s Supports Pediatric Critical Care

Crosby’s and Reid Petroleum Corp. offered multiple ways for customers to assist in supporting pediatric critical care throughout the NFL football season. On March 22, members of the leadership team from Crosby’s presented a check for $91,089.09 to representatives of the Patricia Allen Fund to benefit John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital.

Donation opportunities included:

Crosby’s Fresh Made to Order Pizza: “The Mafia Pizza” — 17 cents from every slice purchased “The Buffalo Box” — $3 from every box purchased

“Fuel up to Support the Kids” — a portion of proceeds from every gallon of fuel purchased

Pin-Up Donations — $1 donation directly from customers

“Let’s Go Buffalo” 26 Shirts-Designed Custom T-Shirt — 8% from every t-shirt purchased

“The overwhelming support from our customers and associates last year was the catalyst for this year’s campaign, and we were thrilled to welcome the opportunity to show our support again. This year we made it easier to Fuel up to Support the Kids and we added a new featured Crosby’s pizza option, The Buffalo Box, to bolster our fundraising efforts. Oishei Children’s Hospital supports so many of our local communities that we are fortunate to have the opportunity to serve, which makes this campaign all the more meaningful. We are so proud of our associates and customers for coming together, yet again, to support pediatric critical care. We are extremely proud to support the Patricia Allen Fund benefiting Oishei Children’s Hospital,” Vice President and General Manager of Crosby’s, Lenny Smith, stated.

The Reid Group, headquartered in the city of Lockport, N.Y., is comprised of Crosby’s and Reid Petroleum Corp. The group operates 90 Crosby’s locations throughout New York and Pennsylvania. Reid Petroleum is a full-service independent fuel marketer providing a comprehensive range of products and services for retail and wholesale customers. The family-owned business traces its roots to 1922 and is led more than a century later by third- and fourth-generation members along with over 1,000 dedicated associates.