360Fuel Approved for First Automated Fueling System with Customer Recognition

360Fuel is the first company to obtain the National Type Evaluation Program (NTEP) Certificate of Conformance for the customer recognition technology.

360Fuel was recently awarded with the Weights and Measures Certificate of Conformance for its Retail Motor Fuel Dispensers (RMFD), including the TRON, B360F and DEF-1 models.

These models feature innovative elements such as automated payment, fuel selection and personalized merchandising through the patented 360 Customer Recognition system, NFC and card reader compatibility, in-dispenser point-of-sale systems, multi-language support and enhanced remote supportability, among other functionalities.

This certification, recognized across the U.S. and through a mutual recognition arrangement (MRA) with Canada, validates 360Fuel’s RMFDs for widespread commercial use across North America. It underscores the units’ functionality and compliance across various parameters including accuracy, reliability, security, meteorological function and transaction accuracy.

“We are thrilled to lead the industry into a new era of fuel dispensing technology,” said Werlien Prosperie III, CEO of 360Fuel. “The NTEP Certificate of Conformance underscores our dedication to innovation, quality and adherence to North American standards. We are committed to providing customers with a secure, efficient and user-friendly fueling experience, coupled with an automated site and supply chain platform for retailers.”

360Fuel Key Differentiators:

Customer recognition for payment, fuel selection and merchandising — employs patented technology to streamline fueling and customer experience, enhancing convenience and efficiency.

Comprehensive dispensing capability — certified for dispensing a wide range of fuels (Gasoline, Ethanol, Bio-Diesel, Kerosene and DEF), the system caters to both attended and unattended stations.

of fuels (Gasoline, Ethanol, Bio-Diesel, Kerosene and DEF), the system caters to both attended and unattended stations. Enhanced security and user experience — integration of in-dispenser security cameras and a ballistic touchscreen glass ensures a secure and interactive user interface.

cameras and a ballistic touchscreen glass ensures a secure and interactive user interface. Standardized commerce and personalization — the system combines standardized commerce features for ordering with user personalization.

standardized commerce features for ordering with user personalization. Digital receipt and notifications — an on-board notification system provides digital receipts, text message and other device notifications.

digital receipts, text message and other device notifications. Remote maintenance and supportability — the RMFD includes extensive remote diagnostic and resolution capabilities.

360Fuel is a Future-of-Fueling (FoF) company standardizing automation and renewable energy infrastructure at fueling sites and c-stores. 360Fuel is a technology leader through use of its patented Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) technology.