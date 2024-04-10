Growth Energy Launches E15-Focused Advertising Campaign

Growth Energy has rolled out a new advertising campaign which urges the Biden administration to protect access to E15 — an affordable, clean-burning fuel option — for the summer season.

The digital campaign will run across multiple platforms, including key news sites and YouTube. Watch the ad here.

“The clock is ticking, and drivers across the country need action now to maintain access to lower-cost, earth-friendly fuel this summer,” said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor. “Our retail partners need time to ensure uninterrupted delivery of E15. That’s why we’re rallying advocates, members and elected leaders to press the administration to move quickly on a summer waiver, as they have for the past two years.”

To reinforce the message, biofuel producers and retailers from across the country are fanning out across Capitol Hill for Growth Energy’s spring fly-in. From April 16 to April 18, they will remind lawmakers that E15 has saved consumers an average of 10 to 30 cents per gallon — and up to one dollar per gallon in some places — but without an emergency waiver from the Biden Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), American motorists could lose access to these cost savings on June 1.

“For the past two summers, ethanol producers and farmers have welcomed the Biden administration’s emergency E15 waiver, ensuring drivers across the country have access to an affordable, American-made fuel choice,” said Allison Schwingle, communications manager at Marquis Energy, who will be on the ground at the fly-in later this month. “This year should be no different. That’s why we’re heading to Washington D.C. to remind lawmakers of the critical need for uninterrupted access to E15 to ensure drivers have a low-cost option to fuel their commutes, road trips, and everything in between.”

E15 is a fuel blend made of gasoline and 15% ethanol. The EPA has approved its use in all cars, trucks and sport utility vehicles (SUVs) made in model year 2001 and newer — representing more than 96% of all vehicles on the road today.

E15 can be found at over 3,400 gas stations across the country and to date, Americans have driven more than 100 billion miles on this fuel blend.

Growth Energy is a leading voice of America’s biofuel industry. Its members operate and support biomanufacturing facilities at the heart of America’s bioeconomy, delivering a new generation of plant-based energy and climate solutions.