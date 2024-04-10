Love’s Selects PAR Technology for Food and Inventory Management

Love’s Travel Stops has selected PAR Data Central as its exclusive enterprise food management solution provider. The partnership encompasses renowned brands such as Carl’s Jr., Hardee’s, Arby’s, Bojangles, Taco John’s, Love’s Deli, Dairy Queen, Back40, Naf Naf, Subway, Godfather’s, BB Subs and Chester’s, extending across country stores and travel stops throughout the U.S.

Love’s noted that this alliance underscores its commitment to streamlining back-office operations and enhancing customer experience across its diverse portfolio of brands. By incorporating PAR Data Central’s Food and Inventory Management Solution into its stores and travel stops, Love’s aims to optimize food cost tracking, improve reporting efficiency and centralize operational processes.

“The implementation of Data Central has transformed our operations, providing a comprehensive solution to effectively manage food costs across all our brands. It has empowered our teams to make data-driven decisions, helping to enhance efficiency and profitability,” said Margaret Barnes, operations lead at Love’s. “With streamlined processes and robust reporting features, we’re better equipped to meet the evolving needs of our customers while optimizing our operational resources.”

The ability to integrate PAR Data Central into multiple point-of-sale (POS) systems allows Love’s to continue using its existing tech stack, providing a unified platform for managing food costs across the entire network of travel stops and associated brands. This capability empowers Love’s to efficiently process all food-related expenses within a single, intuitive system.

“Data Central’s adaptability and seamless integration capabilities were instrumental in realizing this deployment. Its integration with our existing systems has revolutionized our operations, positioning us for future growth and success,” said Steve Chitsey, manager of business systems for Love’s. “The efficiency gains we’ve experienced have been remarkable, allowing our teams to focus more on delivering exceptional service to our customers.”

“At PAR, we are dedicated to delivering tangible results for our customers. Love’s decision to select Data Central as its exclusive back-office management provider underscores the value our solutions bring to the table,” said Savneet Singh, CEO of PAR Technology. “Together, we are reshaping how businesses manage their operations and enhancing their competitive edge.”

Love’s is a family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with more than 40,000 employees in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 642 locations in 42 states.