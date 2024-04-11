Rutter’s Adds New Items to LTO Menu

The new menu will offer three additional food selections for a limited time.

Rutter’s has unveiled its newest limited time offer (LTO) menu, which includes three subs: Italiano, Spicy Italiano and Powerhouse Chicken Parm.

Italiano

The $6.99 Italiano is a classic Italian sub featuring authentic imported meats including mortadella, salami and prosciutto, paired with lettuce and tomatoes, drizzled with olive oil, vinegar and a sprinkle of Italian seasoning.

Spicy Italiano

The Spicy Italiano features the same authentic imported meats, lettuce, tomatoes, olive oil, vinegar and Italian seasoning with the addition of hot pepper relish — also priced at $6.99.

Powerhouse Chicken Parm

Integrating one of Rutter’s signature items, the Powerhouse Chicken Parm features mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce and provolone cheese, all in an amoroso sub roll, for $7.99.

“Our customers undeniably favor the Italian flavor profile, and we’re committed to fulfilling their preferences by consistently improving our selection with the introduction of new items,” said Philip Santini, Rutter’s Senior Director of Advertising and Food Service.

Rutter’s customers can find these new options at any time of the day or night, as the award-winning food and beverage menu is available 24/7.

Rutter’s is a privately-held chain of convenience stores headquartered in York, Pa. The company operates 86 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, the Rutter’s Cos. include: a chain of convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company and a real estate company.

With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s 277-year history makes it the oldest vertically-integrated food company in the U.S.