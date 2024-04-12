Hoshizaki America Announces Internal Promotion, External Hire

Hoshizaki has named a new vice president of marketing and a new vice president of finance.

Commercial kitchen equipment innovator Hoshizaki America has announced the promotion of its one of its own, Sally Ray, to the position of vice president of marketing. Additionally, the company welcomed a new addition to its leadership team, appointing Loanne Freedlund as its new vice president of finance.

Sally Ray has been with Hoshizaki for almost nine years, advancing through a variety of marketing roles with increasing responsibility. Additionally, as a Certified Foodservice Professional (CFSP), Ray is actively involved in industry associations and currently serves on many committees with the North American Association of Food Equipment Manufacturers (NAFEM), the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) and the National Restaurant Association (NRA).

In her elevated capacity as VP of Marketing, Ray will spearhead strategic initiatives aimed at augmenting market share and propelling growth through innovative marketing endeavors and product development, as well as champion the implementation of a comprehensive training infrastructure. She will also continue to lead the Hoshizaki Alliance marketing for the Americas Region.

In addition to Ray’s promotion, Hoshizaki welcomed Loanne Freedlund as its new vice president of finance. Freedlund brings with her a wealth of experience garnered from finance leadership roles, notably at foodservice equipment manufacturers including Dover and Welbilt.

Her credentials are further strengthened by her certification as a Six Sigma Yellow Belt. In her capacity as vice president of finance, Freedlund will play a pivotal role in driving financial stewardship and operational excellence across all facets of Hoshizaki America, the company noted.

“We are thrilled to welcome Loanne Freedlund to the Hoshizaki America family and congratulate Sally Ray on her well-deserved promotion,” said Allan Dziwoki, president of Hoshizaki America. “With their extensive experience, coupled with their demonstrated leadership acumen, we are well-positioned to drive sustained growth and deliver unparalleled value to our customers and stakeholders.”

Hoshizaki America, Inc., a member of the Hoshizaki Group, is a leader in the design, manufacturing and marketing of a wide range of products for the foodservice industry including ice machines, refrigerators, freezers, prep tables, display cases and dispensers.

With headquarters in Peachtree City, Ga., and a second manufacturing facility in Griffin, Ga., Hoshizaki America employs over 900 people nationwide.