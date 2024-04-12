TA and NATSO Work Together to Enhance Roadside Safety

TravelCenters of America (TA) has worked alongside the NATSO Foundation to implement a new initiative that will significantly enhance the safety of TA’s Emergency Roadside Assistance technicians who repair commercial vehicles along the Interstate Highway System.

All TA Truck Service Emergency Roadside Assistance (ERA) vehicles are now equipped with the HAAS Alert Safety Cloud digital alerting platform, a software that sends “slow down” and “move over” alerts to oncoming drivers when an ERA vehicle activates its flashing lights and is stopped alongside a roadway.

These digital alerts are sent directly to drivers using popular navigation apps like Waze and Apple Maps, and through the infotainment screens of 2018 and newer Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles.

“HAAS Alert’s real-time digital notifications provide a safer work environment for the thousands of team members who provide emergency roadside services to professional drivers in need of help,” said Debi Boffa, TA CEO. “Safety is our top priority, and we are extremely proud to drastically improve roadside working conditions and better protect both our team members and professional drivers.”

“Our collaboration with TravelCenters of America is a vital step forward in our shared commitment to road safety,” said Cory Hohs, CEO of HAAS Alert. “By offering Safety Cloud digital alerts, we can help more roadside service workers get home to their families every night.”

The NATSO Foundation in 2023 unveiled a strategic partnership with HAAS Alert to enhance safety for the industry’s roadside service technicians. Under this program, the NATSO Foundation aims to connect HAAS Alert with the nation’s vast network of truck stop and travel center locations.

“We are pleased that TA is implementing the software into its ERA vehicles,” said Lisa Mullings, NATSO Foundation President. “By reminding drivers to comply with Move Over laws, we can significantly decrease risk, making highways safer for all.”

TA, a part of the bp portfolio, is a full-service travel center network operating under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its nearly 19,000 team members serve guests in over 300 locations in 44 states.