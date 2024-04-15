QuikTrip Expands in Colorado

The c-store chain has plans for future store openings throughout the rest of 2024 and in 2025.

QuikTrip has recently opened its 11th and 12th Colorado locations and is expected to open four others in 2024; more locations will follow in 2025, according to 9News. The newest Colorado sites are located in Lakewood and Denver.

“We are excited to continue bringing QuikTrip’s signature commitment to quality and efficient service to Lakewood,” said QuikTrip Corporate Communications Manager Aisha Jefferson, reported 9News. “The QuikTrip team is working hard to ensure our customers enjoy best-in-class service and amenities from day one, and we look forward to continuing our reputation as a good neighbor in the Lakewood community and throughout the Denver metro.”

Other Colorado stores are located in Bennett, Evans, Firestone, Greenwood Village, Mead, Monument, Parker and Thornton.

The new locations offer curbside pickup; QT Kitchens, which includes made-to-order food, specialty drinks and frozen treats; and more.

QuikTrip Corp. is a privately held company headquartered in Tulsa, Okla. Founded in 1958, QuikTrip has grown to a more than $11 billion company with over 1,000 stores in 17 states. QuikTrip gives back to the communities it serves, donating 5% of net profits to charitable organizations in those communities. The chain employs more than 28,000 people in total.