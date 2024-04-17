Brother International Corp. Integrates Subsidiary Brother Mobile Solutions

The merger aims to enhance synergy and growth throughout the company’s business in the U.S., Canada and Latin American markets.

Brother International Corp. (BIC) announced that it has integrated its wholly-owned subsidiary, Brother Mobile Solutions (BMS), under its corporate operations.

“This move allows the organization’s mobile and label printing products, solutions and services to benefit from BIC’s global reach and resources,” the company noted in a press release.

Additionally, the move enables BIC to streamline operations, optimize synergies and deliver greater customer value to joint customers.

The company stated that BMS complements BIC’s existing portfolio and will be joining other Brother divisions, including business and consumer printing, labeling and scanning, as well as industrial sewing, crafting, wide-format and garment printing and gear motors.

“Brother Mobile Solutions is a shining star in our Auto ID printing solutions strategy, and we are excited to bring the organization under the BIC umbrella to support its continued growth goals,” said Don Cummins, president of Brother International Corp. “By combining our strengths and resources, we are well-positioned to drive innovation, enhance collaboration and further align goals across the organization.”

The BMS customer base will gain from the additional support a more integrated and cohesive business model, and utilization of additional resources, expertise and market presence. BMS offers a wide range of mobile and desktop labeling solutions to improve performance and efficiency across multiple industries including retail, warehouse optimization, public safety and datacom and electrical.

The BMS headquarters, located in Westminster, Colo., will remain in place to facilitate the ongoing work of the state-side engineers, support, product management and marketing.

“We are tremendously proud of our growth and the continued demand for our solutions,” said Ravi Panjwani, president of Brother Mobile Solutions. “By combining the unique strengths and capabilities of Brother Mobile Solutions with the resources and experience of Brother International Corporation, we are positioning ourselves for even greater success in the marketplace.”