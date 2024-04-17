Thorntons Breaks Ground in New Community

Thorntons began construction on its new site in Markham, Ill., which will have self-checkout, LED lighting and more.

Thorntons held a groundbreaking ceremony to kick off construction of its first Markham, Ill., location on April 12. The event was attended by Lisa Blalock, president, Thorntons; Mayor Roger Agpawa, mayor of Markham; Derrick Champion, economic development director of Markham; and other elected officials and community leaders.

Many city officials have worked hard with the Thorntons team to get to the ground-breaking moment. The new store location will be a welcome addition for the brand and for the residents of Markham.

The facility is set to be 5,500 square feet on a 3.17-acre lot and will feature a number of amenities to serve on-the-go guests including:

Self-checkout to drive a faster and more efficient guest experience

LED lighting for guest and team member safety and energy efficiency

Freshly made burritos and sandwiches prepared throughout the day in the store’s on-site kitchen

Variety of top-of-the-line beverages, including fresh bean-to-cup coffee and ice-cold fountain beverages with nugget ice

16 auto fueling positions and two diesel lanes

Thorntons’ new store brings 20 new jobs to the area.

Based in Louisville, Ky., Thorntons, part of the bp portfolio, operates more than 200 stores that provide high-quality fresh foods, beverages and fuel in six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida. Thorntons has its own transportation fleet and food commissary.