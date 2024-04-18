Sites for Sale in Florida and New York

A travel center and a truck stop are being offered for immediate sale.

A travel center located in central Florida and a truck stop in Lackawanna, N.Y., are now up for sale.

The Florida travel center is a 9,120-square-foot convenience store which includes a Huddle House restaurant on a 4.14-acre site. The property is on a major arterial street and currently is BP branded but may be purchased without a supply agreement.

The Lackawanna, N.Y., truck stop is an excellent opportunity with an 8,256-square building on a 4.26-acre site. The property sells Mobil-branded gas and unbranded diesel.

NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC (NRC) has been retained to coordinate the sale of the travel center and truck stop.

Sites are being sold individually and are separately owned. The properties are offered for immediate sale, according to NRC, with bid deadlines in May. Additional information is available on NRC’s website or by calling the NRC Customer Service Center at 800-747-3342. Due diligence packages are available for download.

