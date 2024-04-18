TA Opens 10th Black Bear Diner

TA's new Black Bear Diner is the third location in Arizona.

TravelCenters of America, part of the BP portfolio, opened its 10th Black Bear Diner (BBD) in the TA and Petro network and its third location in Arizona this week at the Petro Eloy, Ariz., travel center.

The woodsy bear-themed restaurant coupled with an extensive menu of freshly made meals has become a TA customer favorite. Menu items consist of hearty breakfasts offered all day including sweet cream pancakes and waffles, Bear’s Benedicts with hollandaise sauce, and bottomless hot coffee and iced cold brew. Lunch and dinner options include bear-sized portions of full-course meals including Roasted Turkey, Slow-Cooked Pot Roast, Homestyle Fried Chicken and so much more, including cub-sized meals for the littles.

Befitting every Black Bear Diner is a uniquely carved bear for that special photo op and a gift shop with Bears Brew Back coffee, plush toys and apparel for guests to commemorate their visit.

“Walking into a Black Bear Diner is like walking into a cabin in the woods, where you can count on a great home-cooked meal at a good value in a relaxed setting,” said Mike Polachek, SVP, hospitality.

TA’s Black Bear Diners are located in California, Arizona and Texas.