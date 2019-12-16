Spicy Dill Pickle Almonds

Blue Diamond announced the latest expansion to their line of BOLD Snack Almonds with the launch of Spicy Dill Pickle. Available beginning in March 2020, this latest innovation is a mouthwatering pairing of dill and spicy garlic that harkens back to a fan-favorite snack and barbecue or picnic side dish. With a balance of savory, spicy and sour seasoning, Spicy Dill Pickle leaves taste buds reveling in tangy saltiness. Blue Diamond offers more than 20 flavors of almonds, ranging from BOLD varieties like Sriracha and Salt ‘n Vinegar, to its Oven Roasted varieties, including Dark Chocolate and Toasted Coconut. The upcoming launch of Spicy Dill Pickle expands the depth of complex, delicious flavors of Blue Diamond Almonds. The suggested retail price (SRP) is $3.49 for six-ounce cans and 99 cents for 1.5-ounce tubes.

Blue Diamond Growers

www.bluediamond.com