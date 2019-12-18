Made with all-natural ingredients that combine savory chicken sausage, dried apple and a special blend of spices, Jones new Chicken Apple Sausage links are fully cooked, certified gluten free and free from preservatives, MSG and the “big eight” most common allergens. Each Jones Chicken Apple Sausage link contains 4.5 grams of fat, 40 calories, 240 milligrams of sodium and only one gram of sugar, making them a delicious alternative to traditional pork sausage. Jones fully cooked, Chicken Apple Sausage is currently available in 1.4-ounce skinless links.

Jones Dairy Farm

(800) 635-6637

www.jonesdairyfarmfoodservice.com