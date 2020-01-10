Big Y Donates Over $215,000 to Local Breast Cancer Groups

Since 2007, Big Y has raised well over $2 million dollars to support local breast cancer initiatives.

In order to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer, Big Y donated proceeds from its “Partners of Hope”initiative to 29 local breast cancer support groups throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut.

This month-long program reflects the partnership, commitment and support of breast cancer awareness and research that are so vital for many.

In October, Big Y raised $215,742, which was donated to local breast cancer organizations such as the Susan F. Smith – Center for Women’s Cancers in Boston and St. Francis Foundation – Comprehensive Breast Health Center in Hartford, Ct.

During the month of October, Big Y donated a portion of the proceeds from both the Floral and Produce Departments, and five cents for each Big Y, Top Care, Full Circle, Simply Done, Paws Happy Life, Pure Harmony, @Ease, Tippy Toes and Culinary Tours brand products purchased between Oct. 4 and 10 (excluding random weight items).

The Big Y Butcher Shops also donated ten cents from every pound of All-Natural Angus Beef and Big Y Smart Chicken sold during the entire month of October. Big Y Pharmacy & Wellness Center donated $5 for every flu shot given.

Every store promoted Partners of Hope pink ribbons for $1 for the month of October as a way of generating additional proceeds for local breast cancer organizations throughout the two states.

Big Y’s dietitian team, Carrie Taylor and Andrea Luttrell, devoted a portion of their fall newsletter to cancer prevention.

“Breast cancer affects thousands of women and more men each year,” said Big Y CEO Charles D’Amour. “Through our Partners of Hope campaign, we want to not only promote breast cancer awareness but also save lives through early detection and care.”

