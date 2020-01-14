Boba Fruit Cup

Del Monte Foods Inc. is proud to introduce its newest product, Bubble Fruit. A true testament to Del Monte’s commitment to providing fresh, high quality fruits and vegetables to families in inventive new ways, Bubble Fruit is a first-of-its-kind snacking experience taking the ongoing trend of popping boba to the next level. The product comes in three flavors: Peach Strawberry Lemonade, Sour Apple Watermelon and Pear Berry Pomegranate. Containing a full serving of 100% real fruit, Bubble Fruit delivers a juicy burst of flavor in every bite that is perfect for lunch boxes or after school snacks. Unlike the popping boba found in frozen yogurt or popular tea shops, Bubble Fruit does not contain any artificial colors or artificial sweeteners.

