Calico Brands, Inc is proud to introduce the BBQ Pit Boys Torch Flame Wind Resistant lighter by Scripto. The BBQ Pit Boys Torch Flame Wind Resistant lighter by Scripto features a patented torch flame that lights and stays lit in windy conditions. Perfect for tackling challenging outdoor lighting situations. Available in three colors: red, yellow and black and features the BBQ Pit Boys packaging and logo imprint. The BBQ Pit Boys Torch Flame Wind Resistant lighter by Scripto is available in a single pack with a manufacturers’ suggested retail price (SRP) of $7.99. This lighter is also available in a variety of display vehicles such as a floor display, clip strip, counter display and open stock.

