CStore Decisions

Wind-Resistant Lighter

By |

Share

Calico Brands, Inc is proud to introduce the BBQ Pit Boys Torch Flame Wind Resistant lighter by Scripto. The BBQ Pit Boys Torch Flame Wind Resistant lighter by Scripto features a patented torch flame that lights and stays lit in windy conditions. Perfect for tackling challenging outdoor lighting situations. Available in three colors: red, yellow and black and features the BBQ Pit Boys packaging and logo imprint. The BBQ Pit Boys Torch Flame Wind Resistant lighter by Scripto is available in a single pack with a manufacturers’ suggested retail price (SRP) of $7.99. This lighter is also available in a variety of display vehicles such as a floor display, clip strip, counter display and open stock.

Calico Brands Inc.

(800) 544-4837
[email protected]
www.calicobrands.com

Related Articles Read More >

Search CStore Decisions