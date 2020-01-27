Direct-to-Consumer Technology

Byte Technology allows food companies to sell their products anywhere using small, unattended stores. These stores have exposed an entirely new distribution channel called direct-to-consumer in the workplace, allowing retailers to becoming omni-present by embedding their brand within customers’ lives anywhere away from home. Workplaces are the next big retail opportunity for fresh food because this eliminates the distance between your products and your customers, and employers see it as a wellness benefit for their team. Byte’s technology empowers retailers to “push” products to their customers to drive additional revenue, build awareness for their brand and delight their customers outside of traditional brick and mortar stores.

Byte Technology

www.bytetechnology.co