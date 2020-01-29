Innovative Sports Drink

POWERADE is expanding its product platforms for the first time in over a decade with two new zero-sugar innovations that offer functional hydration solutions — plus a new packaging design — all to meet the fast-changing needs of sport drink consumers. POWERADE ULTRA is a breakthrough innovation for the sports drink category that includes creatine, branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), vitamins B3, B6 and B12 and +50% more ION4 electrolytes compared to original POWERADE. POWERADE ULTRA, which is available in Mixed Berry, White Cherry and Citrus Blast, is the first ready-to-drink sports beverage to include shelf-stabilized creatine, a compound produced in the human body from specific amino acids and stored in the muscle. Coca-Cola North America R&D developed a breakthrough process to stabilize creatine, bringing the product from concept to final formulation.

The Coca-Cola Co.

www.coca-colacompany.com