Advanced Refrigeration

Unified Brands has unveiled a twist to a classic product with its new Randell BC Series Blast Chillers. The more competitive BC Series incorporates more technologically advanced features that give foodservice operators greater control over refrigerated food storage, such as easy-to-use intuitive touch screen controls; no-program required, auto-launch cooling feature; and color-coded probe identification system ensuring proper probe placement. The reach-in Randell BC Series Blast Chiller (model no. BC-918RI) has a capacity of nine standard sheet pans or 18 hotel pans (12x20x2) — or a combination of both. The work-top Randell BC Series Blast Chiller (model no. BC-510WT) has a capacity of five standard sheet pans or 10 hotel pans (12x20x2) — or a combination of both. Both the reach-in and work-top units will be shipped on heavy duty six-inch high casters. The under-counter Randell BC Series Blast Chiller (model no. BC-003UC) has a capacity of three hotel pans (12x20x2) and is shipped on three-inch high casters. The three models come standard with an easy-to-use touch screen display, and a front-mounted USB port for retrieving recorded data for HACCP program documentation.

