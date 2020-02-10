Sonny’s CarWash College Announces 2019 Instructor of the Year

The Shawn R. Brown Award for Instructional Excellence is given each year in memory of Shawn Brown, a former CarWash College instructor whose life was cut tragically short.

Sonny’s CarWash College has announced its 2019 Instructor of the Year award winner, Bryan Hage.

Hage was presented the Shawn R. Brown Award for Instructional Excellence by Paul Fazio, CEO of Sonny’s Enterprises at a luncheon.

“Bryan has been a CarWash College instructor since the very first class back in 2006,” said Bob Fox, CarWash College Manager. “Students love that fact that Bryan has a strong operational background to draw from and the fact that he speaks from real world experience in his sessions. He is also the first, two-time recipient of the award.”

Recent winners include Jorge Jaramillo, Vic Alonso and Richard Ovalles.

The CarWash College “Rookie of the Year” award was presented to Luis Hernandez.

“Luis’ enthusiasm is infectious,” said Fox. “He became one of the student’s favorite instructors from his first day and lives and breathes CarWash College. He is always searching for more ways to improve the classes.”

Kathy Inman, the former CarWash College administrator and registrar was also recognized for her years of service. Kathy transferred to another division within Sonny’s.

Established in 2006, Sonny’s CarWash College has successfully trained thousands of students. These comprehensive training programs are designed to be non-brand specific and 95% of what a student learns during training is transferable to any type of conveyor car wash. Students will get hands-on training to plan, manage and grow your car wash business.

Sonny’s The CarWash Factory is the world’s largest manufacturer of conveyorized car wash equipment, parts and supplies. Forward-thinking professional car wash investors, owners and operators partner with Sonny’s because of their total offering, leadership and ability to deliver. Sonny’s single-source car wash solution comprised of consulting, college, equipment, vacuums, controls, marketing, chemistry and parts simplifies operations, drives profitability and creates a sustainable competitive advantage for their clients.