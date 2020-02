TAZO recently launched an exciting new lineup of bottled iced teas featuring three of TAZO’s most popular signature flavors — Zen, Awake and Passion. The teas are available in 12-ounce bottle single-serve bottles for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $1.99 and 42-ounce multi-serve bottles for an SRP of $3.79. The teas have 20% less sugar than other TAZO ready to drink blends, contain no artificial colors or sweeteners and are Certified USDA Organic.

Unilever USA

www.unileverusa.com