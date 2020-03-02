Pocket Lighter Designs

Calico Brands Inc. introduces two new series to its Scripto UItima Designer pocket lighter line: Runway and Geometric 2. The Scripto Ultima Designer pocket lighters are available in a 50-count display-a-tray and two-pack open stock. The lighters have a suggested retail price (SRP) of $1.69 per lighter in a display-a-tray and $3.49 per two-pack. Scripto Ultima has up to 3,000 lights on full-size lighters, high fuel capacity, a sparkwheel design, visible fuel supply, adjustable flame and is made with polycarbonate material able to withstand high impact and high heat. All Scripto lighters feature a patented child resistant mechanism that exceeds Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) requirements and yet is still easy for adults to operate.

