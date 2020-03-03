NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE has answered the call of Edible Cookie Dough lovers everywhere by launching two new varieties to make all your spoon-licking dreams come true — NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE Funfetti Edible Cookie Dough and Edible Fudge Brownie Batter. Funfetti Edible Cookie Dough is great for sweet treat lovers who wish every day was their birthday, while chocoholics can enjoy a decadent experience with Edible Fudge Brownie Batter. Both new flavors are still made with the same ingredients you use in your mixing bowl at home — like real butter — but NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE Edible Cookie Doughs have been created to be safe to eat right out of the tub for maximum convenience and fun. Edible Cookie Dough has a suggested retail price of $5.39 for a 15-ounce tub.

NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE

//www.nestleusa.com