Spicy Jelly Beans

BeanBoozled Fiery Five lets brave fans explore the world of spice with five true-to-life flavors: sriracha, jalapeño, cayenne, habanero and Carolina Reaper. Each bean is appropriately hot for its placement in this progressively spicy lineup, from mild sriracha leaving tasters with a light burn similar to the sauce to Carolina Reaper packing a major punch. Due to this varying sensitivity, the company will place warnings on packages that recommend BeanBoozled Fiery Five only for healthy individuals over the age of 13. Fans will find BeanBoozled Fiery Five in a variety of packages. A spinner wheel is available in a special gift box and features a random assortment of 3.5 ounces of the five flavors. Spin the wheel, find the corresponding jelly bean in the tray and see how hot you can handle. Other packages include a 1.6-ounce box, a 1.9-ounce bag and a 3.36-ounce tin with a large spin wheel on the top.

