Naturally Smoked Beef Jerky

Wenzel’s Farm announced the introduction of Wenzel’s Farm Beef Jerky. Consistent with its popular snack stick line, Wenzel’s Farm Beef Jerky has no artificial colors, no MSG and is gluten free. It also has no nitrates or nitrites. The new beef jerky contains 10 grams of protein per serving and is only 90 calories. Wenzel’s Beef Jerky is available in three flavors: Original, Teriyaki and Peppered. It can be purchased in three-ounce or 10-ounce packages. Wenzel’s takes great pride in crafting some of the finest, protein-packed and naturally hardwood-smoked meat products available, and the new beef jerky is certainly no exception.

Wenzel’s Farm

www.wenzelsfarm.com