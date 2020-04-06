Brakebush’s all natural, 1.8-ounce fully cooked Chicken Breakfast Sausage Pattie is perfect for biscuits and English muffins, giving operators a popular, great tasting breakfast alternative to beef and pork. The patty delivers an impressive 40% less fat than pork sausage, with less grease, less mess and significantly fewer calories. The flavor profile is that of a traditional breakfast sausage — and the ingredients listing is remarkably clean: chicken, salt, spices, sugar. This Chicken Breakfast Sausage Pattie is also gluten free and provides one-ounce m/ma towards school nutrition.

Brakebush Company

www.brakebush.com