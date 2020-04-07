goPuff Expedites Launches, Expands Delivery Zones

The delivery company also announced that it's hiring thousands of additional drivers and field employees in the next 90 days to meet increased demand.

In order to ensure customers have access to the everyday essentials they need during this difficult time, goPuff recently announced that it would expedite the launch of delivery in six new locations, extend delivery zones and hire thousands of new employees in the next 90 days in order to safely deliver essentials to customers who need them most.

goPuff has expedited the launch of service in six new locations: Columbus, Ohio, Buffalo, N.Y., Portland, Ore., Pensacola, Fla., Manchester, N.H. and Houston, Texas.

goPuff also extended its delivery zones in each of these six new locations beyond its usual limits. While this may lead to some longer-than-usual delivery times as driver partners travel farther from goPuff’s local facilities to customers’ homes, goPuff felt it was imperative to bring delivery to as many customers as possible amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The delivery company also announced that it’s hiring thousands of employees nationwide in the next 90 days. The company is looking to onboard thousands of additional drivers and field employees — including for some temp-to-hire positions — to safely deliver essentials to customers who need them most.

As part of its initial COVID-19 response, last month, in partnership with Northwestern Medical Center, goPuff committed $1 million in orders of food and daily essentials to hospital and health care professionals across the country.

goPuff’s Health Care Support Initiative will directly benefit medical personnel working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis in the form of digital credits for use on delivery of a wide range of essentials directly to their homes.

“We have immense gratitude for the hospital workers who are rising to the unfathomable task before them,” said goPuff co-founders Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola. “In recognition of the long, difficult hours they are facing, we want to provide them with some relief while they are taking care of others, delivering the essentials they need quickly and safely.”

Headquartered in Philadelphia, goPuff was founded in 2013 and currently operates in over 150 U.S. locations.