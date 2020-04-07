Made with a blend of fruit juices and electrolytes, Gatorade Juiced provides athletes with the trusted hydration of Gatorade in a juice-based sports drink with no added sugar. The juiced-based sports drink will contain the same level of electrolytes as regular Gatorade and come in flavors including mixed berry, apple raspberry and citrus berry punch, according to a fact sheet provided by the PepsiCo-owned brand. Juiced follows the 2018 introduction of Gatorade Zero, a sugar-free alternative to regular Gatorade.

