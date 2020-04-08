SkinnyDipped is launching its first line of chocolate dipped cashews, available in two varieties, Dark Chocolate Cocoa and Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel. SkinnyDipped Cashews utilize SkinnyDipped’s unique proprietary process of thinly dipping nuts and finishing them with a dusting of real flavors. Like all SkinnyDipped products, the line of chocolate covered cashews are made with non-GMO ingredients, are gluten-free and made with ethically sourced chocolate and no artificial colors or flavors. All SkinnyDipped products, including Dark Chocolate Cocoa Cashews and Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Cashews, are sold in 3.5-ounce pouches for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $4.99. Select flavors also available in single-serve bags for $1.99.

