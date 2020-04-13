Brakebush’s new Quarter Pound Flame Grilled Chicken Burger is a slightly larger version of the original “craveable, raveable” 3.25-ounce Flame Grilled Chicken Burger. As a Quarter Pound burger, it beautifully covers a larger bun; plus it’s all natural, gluten free and flame grilled with visible char marks. It’s also juicy, tender and coarse ground to ensure a classic burger bite. Easy to menu, this Flame-Grilled Chicken Burger is a great addition to any burger section.

Brakebush Company

www.brakebush.com