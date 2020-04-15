Popped Chips

Transform your taste buds with Amplify’s crispy, crunchy, perfectly popped SkinnyPop Chips. This tasty snack — made with 100% popcorn — introduces a new way to enjoy the SkinnyPop Popcorn consumers love. A snack without tradeoffs, SkinnyPop Chips are both tasty and healthy and are made with 100% whole grains and no artificial ingredients. These chips come in three delicious flavors: Sea Salt, BBQ, and Cheddar & Sour Cream and are also non-GMO project verified, gluten free, tree nut free, dairy free, vegan and kosher.

Amplify Snack Brands

www.amplifysnackbrands.com