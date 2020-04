LIFEAID CBD contains fast-acting Ojai Energetics CBD and has just 40 calories and 20mg of hemp extract per 12-ounce can and SRP of $5.98. The refreshing Herbal Lemon flavored drink contains ingredients like adaptogens lemon balm and rosemary, which help balance your mind and body to promote harmony in everyday life. LEFEAID also has zero sodium, zero caffeine and no artificial sweeteners or flavors.

LIFEAID Beverage Co.

www.lifeaidbevco.com