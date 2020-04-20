Hard Seltzer Line

Vizzy Hard Seltzer, the newest hard seltzer from Molson Coors Beverage Co., is now on shelves nationwide. Vizzy is launching as the first hard seltzer made with antioxidant vitamin C from acerola superfruit and comes in four flavors: Pineapple Mango, Black Cherry Lime, Blueberry Pomegranate and Strawberry Kiwi. Each 12-ounce serving contains 100 calories, one gram of sugar and 5% alcohol by volume (ABV). With bright orange packaging designed to stand out on retail shelves, Vizzy is sold in 12-ounce variety 12-packs or single-flavor six-packs of Pineapple Mango.

Molson Coors Beverage Co.

www.molsoncoors.com