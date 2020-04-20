Pilot Company Installs Sneeze Guards, Provides Masks to Employees

Pilot Company is adding enhanced safety measures at its network of 780 Pilot and Flying J travel centers to protect both employees and customers who visit its stores — especially professional drivers and those on the front lines.

The company is installing acrylic sneeze guards at its diesel desks and other payment points at all locations and distributing protective cotton masks to all stores for employees.

“Frontline workers are vital to us overcoming this crisis and we can’t thank them enough for their tireless work,” said Jimmy Haslam, CEO of Pilot Company. “Even in these challenging times, these men and women continue to do all they can to provide essential services to our communities. We as an industry, from trucking companies to professional drivers and the team members running our travel centers, are working together to keep the supply chain moving. It is critical that we take extra precautions for the health and safety of our team members and guests to ensure these drivers and workers have the food, fuel and resources they need to do their jobs.”

Pilot’s travel centers remain open and ready to serve those working to support our communities and professional drivers. To further support professional drivers during this challenging time, especially those who cannot work due to illness, Pilot Company contributed $100,000 to the St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund.

The company is committed to providing the essential products, services and food our guests and professional drivers need at this time. Pilot Company is working to ensure availability of hand sanitizer products for guest purchase and will be making masks available for customer purchase as soon as possible.