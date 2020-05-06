Eco-Friendly Trays

Eco-Products, a Novolex brand, is introducing new meat and produce trays made from sugarcane, making them the ideal choice for stores and food processors seeking compostable options. The grease- and cut-resistant trays are designed for any food item that needs to be packaged for the refrigerator or freezer. All are made from sugarcane, a rapidly renewable resource. The trays, which are freezer safe and microwave friendly, come in a variety of sizes. Soak-proof versions are lined with PLA, a plant-based plastic. All of the trays are strong and durable and meet ASTM guidelines for compostability.

Eco-Products, PBC

www.ecoproducts.com