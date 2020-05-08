Wawa Launches ‘Hoagies for Healthcare Heroes’ Initiative

From May 6-12, Wawa will match every Shorti Hoagie purchased by customers on Wawa’s mobile app with a donated hoagie to healthcare workers.

Wawa announced a new initiative called ‘Hoagies for Healthcare Heroes,’ allowing customers to support hospital workers by ordering a Wawa Shorti on the Wawa App during National Nurses Week from May 6-12.

For every Shorti hoagie purchased, Wawa will match the purchase by donating one Shorti hoagie coupon to a hospital worker, (up to 50,000 hoagies coupons) throughout its operating area of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.

“Wawa is always listening to our customers and with an influx of inquiries from individuals wanting to join us in our efforts in supporting local hospital workers chainwide, we saw this as a perfect opportunity to offer our customers an easy way to contribute,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa’s President and CEO, Wawa. We’re appreciative of our customers’ desire to help the community and think this is a perfect way for all of us together to make a difference during this crisis.”

In addition to providing free hoagies, Wawa will continue offering free coffee to healthcare workers and first responders through May 31 in all of nearly 900 stores.

Wawa operates more than 840 convenience retail stores (over 600 offering fuel) located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.