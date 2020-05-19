Smokeless Tobacco Alternatives

Following the successful closing of a substantially oversubscribed $9.75 million growth capital raise including investors Pendyne Capital, Watchfire Ventures and Open Pantry Food Marts, Black Buffalo will expand its marketing presence, upgrade its manufacturing capacity, increase its online distribution and launch into c-stores and other retail outlets nationwide. Black Buffalo was founded in 2015, and the company has invested over 20,000 hours of research and development into creating Black Buffalo’s eight products, which include five long-cut and three pouches varieties, all of which contain pharmaceutical-grade nicotine but no tobacco leaf or tobacco stem.

Black Buffalo Inc.

www.blackbuffalo.com