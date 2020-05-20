Ice Cream Flavors

Velvet Ice Cream, a fourth-generation ice cream maker founded in 1914, introduced a variety of new flavors across its product lines this season. The new, fruit-forward flavors celebrate the tastes of spring and summer with a nod to classic summer fruits and desserts. Velvet’s 56-ounce ice cream, which is available in 30 signature rich flavors, is now available in Blueberry Cheesecake and Blackberry Cobbler. Velvet Ice Cream Sandwiches not only have two new flavors — Choc-Full-O-Mint and Whole Lotta Chocolate — but also have a brand-new package design.

Velvet Ice Cream

www.velveticecream.com